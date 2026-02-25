FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

Sanju Samson is reportedly set to replace Abhishek Sharma for India’s crucial IND vs ZIM clash in Chennai. The potential change comes amid team combination concerns, with management eyeing greater stability and experience in the must-win T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
India's last Super 8 match has unexpectedly gained significance. With various qualification scenarios still unfolding, the team management is likely to play it safe, which may pave the way for Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma has not quite made the impact that India anticipated at the top of the order. While he has appeared positive and shown intent, in high-stakes tournaments, mere intent is insufficient.

The pitch at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium typically favors batsmen who can pace their innings effectively. It requires rotating the strike, managing spin, and building momentum through the middle overs. This is where Samson's experience could prove invaluable.

Although Sanju hasn't had extensive opportunities in this tournament, he is the type of player who can make a significant impact with just a few balls. He can stabilize the innings if necessary and ramp up the scoring when the situation demands it.

More importantly, he brings a sense of composure during challenging chases. Against Zimbabwe, India may prioritize stability at the top over sheer explosiveness.

This situation is not solely about form; it also revolves around balance. If India bats first, Samson provides the flexibility to adjust his approach based on the circumstances.

If India is chasing, his proficiency against spin during the middle overs becomes vital. In a knockout-like scenario, teams often rely on experience, and Samson has sufficient exposure to high-pressure IPL and international matches to rise to the occasion.

India cannot afford another misstep. The net run rate could still be a factor, and one strong batting display could be pivotal. Replacing Abhishek wouldn't be a harsh decision; rather, it would be a tactical one. With everything at stake, this could be the night for Samson to seize his opportunity.

Also read| England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
