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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record, becomes youngest ever to achieve historic milestone

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest player in the world to achieve the historic feat. The teenage sensation produced a memorable performance to surpass previous records, further cementing his status as one of India's brightest cricketing talents.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record, becomes youngest ever to achieve historic milestone
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India kicked off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a convincing win at Harare Sports Club. After tough losses to Ireland and England, the team bounced back in style, setting the tone right from the first match. But the spotlight was firmly on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He hadn’t quite lived up to the hype since his debut, but this time, he didn’t just silence the critics—he made history.

Chasing 126, Sooryavanshi played with striking confidence. He hammered 50 runs in just 19 balls, his innings filled with 4 boundaries and 4 sixes. At only 15 years and 118 days old, he became the youngest player ever to hit a fifty in men’s international cricket. That’s no small achievement—he shattered the previous world record held by Nepal’s Kushal Malla, who reached his half-century at 15 years and 340 days back in 2020.

For fans of the cricket giants, Sooryavanshi also pulled ahead of a legend. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar held the record among full member nations, having scored his first international fifty for India at 16 years and 213 days in a Test match against Pakistan.

Here’s how the youngest T20I half-centurions stack up:

- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) – 15y 118d vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2026
- Louis Bruce (Gibraltar) – 16y 56d vs Malta, Albergaria, 2021
- Kavin Chaddha (Indonesia) – 16y 76d vs Sweden, Bali, 2026
- Alusine Turay (Sierra Leone) – 16y 89d vs Ghana, Benoni, 2023
- Tenjin Rabgey (Bhutan) – 16y 118d vs China, Kuala Lumpur, 2023

Before Sooryavanshi, no player from a full-member nation managed the feat younger than Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was 17 years and 96 days old when he scored his maiden T20I fifty against Zimbabwe in 2019. 

For India and for Sooryavanshi this was much more than a win—it was a statement and a new chapter in the record books.

Also read| Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Start time, venue, TV channel and more

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