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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with unprecedented feat in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books during the third T20I against Zimbabwe, becoming the first player to achieve a never-before-seen milestone. The young Indian batter continued his sensational rise with yet another memorable performance.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with unprecedented feat in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his mark in style on Sunday, smashing a composed half-century during the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. At just 15 years old, he paced his innings well, reaching fifty in 31 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. He looked confident at the crease, barely giving the Zimbabwe bowlers a chance. That’s his second half-century in this three-match series.

With this effort, Sooryavanshi became the only batter from a full-member nation to score two fifties in international cricket before turning 16. Before him, only Nepal’s Kushal Malla had managed a fifty at this age.

Turning to the match, India’s captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat. The team shuffled things a bit: Ashok Sharma replaced the injured Prince Yadav, and Suryansh Shedge came in for Shivam Dube.

“We’re batting first since we’re on the same wicket and expect it to slow down as the match goes on,” Iyer said at the toss. “We got off to a great start yesterday and put 220 on the board, so it’s exciting to look back on that and aim for a repeat today.”

He also stressed how important it is for the batters to adapt quickly, since conditions might not be exactly the same as the previous day. “The faster we adjust, the better chance we have to post a big total,” Iyer explained, confirming the team changes due to injuries.

On the Zimbabwe side, pacer Richard Ngarava misses out with a niggle, so Wellington Masakzada comes into the XI.

Teams

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Also read| India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback

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