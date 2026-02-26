IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race

India delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. The comprehensive win keeps Team India firmly alive in the semifinal race as the points table battle heats up.

India bounced back emphatically in the 2026 T20 World Cup on Thursday, registering a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. In a must-win Super 8 encounter, India not only secured the win but also rewrote the record books, posting a monumental 256/4—the highest team total in T20 World Cup history. The bowlers then maintained control, restricting Zimbabwe to 184/6.

Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya Deliver Game-Changing Performances



Abhishek Sharma, after a quiet run of form, found his touch on the Chepauk surface, crafting a brisk 55 from 30 deliveries to set the tone for India’s innings. Sanju Samson added a quick-fire 24, while Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 13) and Ishan Kishan (38) ensured the scoring momentum continued despite a brief middle-order stumble.

The innings culminated with a spectacular unbroken partnership between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, who amassed 84 runs in just 31 balls. Pandya closed on 50* from 23 balls, while Varma’s explosive 44 from 14 deliveries included four towering sixes. India plundered 80 runs in the last five overs, as Zimbabwe’s bowlers, particularly Richard Ngarava (4-0-62-0), struggled to contain the onslaught.

Zimbabwe Show Resilience, But India Remain Untroubled

Faced with a daunting chase, Zimbabwe displayed commendable resistance, led by Brian Bennett’s valiant 97 from 59 balls. The contest briefly tightened when Shivam Dube’s solitary over yielded 26 runs, giving Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope. However, India’s frontline bowlers maintained composure—Arshdeep Singh claimed three crucial wickets to derail Zimbabwe’s middle order, while Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy applied the brakes during the middle overs. Despite Bennett’s efforts, the required run rate soared beyond 20 per over, and Zimbabwe ultimately fell short.

Significance of the Victory



This comprehensive win provides a significant boost to India’s Net Run Rate following their earlier setback against South Africa. With South Africa defeating West Indies earlier in the day, the race in Group 1 remains wide open.

India now moves to 2 points, setting up a decisive final Super 8 fixture against West Indies on March 1. The match effectively serves as a quarterfinal, with victory likely securing India’s place in the semifinals—barring an unexpected result in South Africa’s clash with Zimbabwe. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to Group 1.

