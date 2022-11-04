IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, team prediction, venue and date- All you need to know

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022

Team India will look to confirm their berth in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 as they face off against Zimbabwe on November 6, in Melbourne. South Africa and Pakistan play their respective fixtures before India, so by the time Rohit Sharma's side take to the field, they may have already qualified if South Africa drops points against the Netherlands.

The Men in Blue will look to do their job nonetheless, which will be to beat Zimbabwe and try to finish at the top of the group with eight points.

The 2007 T20 World Cup champs began their campaign with a statement win over Pakistan, followed by another clinical display against Netherlands. Team India suffered their first loss at T20 World Cup 2022, after losing to South Africa in their third group stage fixture.

They responded well, beating Bangladesh in their subsequent fixture to all reach on the verge of qualification, and a win over the African side will ensure a first-place finish. Zimbabwe meanwhile have won just once, as they upset Pakistan, but Craig Ervine's side will also be looking to bow out on a high.

Match Details

India vs Zimbabwe (T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match 42)

Date & Time: Sunday, November 6 at 01:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming Details

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe: CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, B Evans, RW Chakabva, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava