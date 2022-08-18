IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan - Who will open alongside Shikhar Dhawan?

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan - Who will open with Shikhar Dhawan

Team India will face off against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the series on Thursday (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The last time these two sides face off in the 50-overs format, it was way back on 15 June 2016, when India registered a one-sided 10-wicket victory over their opponents.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant etc rested for the Zimbabwe tour, BCCI have named a young side led by KL Rahul for the three ODIs.

Furthermore, there is incredibly intense competition for places in the opening slots, with Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul capable of playing as openers.

While will most likely take up one of the opening slots, it remains to be seen who comes out to open for India alongside the experienced left-handed batter.

KL Rahul could be the one who opens alongside Dhawan, he has been seen as an opener for a while, after playing in multiple positions. Making his return after a long time out through injuries and covid, Rahul would get to find his groove if he does open for India.

Elsewhere, Shubman Gill could be another alternative, given how impressive he was against the West Indies. KL could then slot in at number 3, with Deepak Hooda at number 4, and we're expecting that Rahul Tripathi could well make his ODI bow.

Sanju Samson will most likely slot in at number, as he will also keep the wickets, with Axar Patel being the lone all-rounder in the side. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna could make up the rest of the batting order.

Team India's probable playing XI vs Zimbabwe:

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.