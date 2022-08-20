IND vs ZIM: India chase down Zimbabwe's 161-run total with 5 wickets to spare, clinch series 2-0

Harare: Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan in action on the second day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 | Photo: PTI

India clinched the 3-ODI series with Zimbabwe after winning the second match in Harare. After restricting Zimbabwe to 161 runs in 38.1 overs, the KL Rahul-led India comfortably chased down the total in 25 overs with 5 wickets to spare.

Unlike the first clash, where the Men the Blue did not lose a wicket, the second game saw them break some sweat, but still be very much in control.

That's that from the 2nd ODI.#TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/RDdvga1BXI #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/AeG4OsDPQO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2022

While the Indian skipper himself could not manage to score much and was dismissed for just a run, Ishan Kishan could also not do much as he was dismissed for six runs, but Shikhar Dhawan (33), Shubhman Gill (33), Deepak Hooda (25) put on good scores on the board.

However, it was wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who went on to score 43 runs not out off 39 balls. To end the chase, Axar Patel came in and helped with six runs to finish the deal.

The Indian bowlers also bowled well and restricted Zimbabwe to 161. Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets while all the other bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda - took a wicket each.