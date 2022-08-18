'He is on tourist visa only?': Fans react after Rahul Tripathi awaits maiden India cap

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi had a stellar IPL 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and such was his impact that the 31-year-old received his maiden call-up for India as the Men in Blue were due to tour Ireland. Head coach Rahul Dravid and other regulars were in England at the time when Hardik Pandya-led another Indian contingent flew to Ireland.

Tripathi was part of that squad which played two T20Is in Ireland, but he wasn't included in the playing XI. He was given another lifeline as India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour was announced.

However, during the first ODI, there was no place for Tripathi as KL Rahul led Men in Blue won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Netizens meanwhile were not happy as Tripathi was snubbed yet again, as many users felt he deserved a chance against Zimbabwe.

Here's what netizens said:

3 wicketkeepers in one team and Rahul tripathi again ignored — Abarar kheduvora (@Abararkheduvor6) August 18, 2022

Once again #Rahultripathi has been denied a change in the playing 11!

Feel very sad for the guy #ZIMvsIND August 18, 2022

Really disappointed that @rahultripathi is overlooked once again. No login in having 3 WKs (Rahul, Ishan and Samson). Dont know when will he get a chance to represent the Indian Team !! #ZIMvIND #RahulTripathi — Mustafa Moudi (@Mustafamoudi) August 18, 2022

@BCCI where is rahul tripathi? I can not see his name in the playing 11. He is on TOURIST VISA only? — Bhupendra (@Bhuppig16) August 18, 2022

Rahul Tripathi ko mouka nhi dekar BCCI unke sath Nainsafi kr rhi he..

We hate #BCCI #INDvsZIM — faiziqbal (@MohdFai45667990) August 18, 2022

Ishan kishan at 4.

Rahul Tripathi deserved. — Ashok YaduvaNshi (@i_Ashokyaadav) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, KL Rahul returned to lead the Indian side after an injury and covid-enforced break. Deepak Chahar also made his return after a lengthy injury layoff, while Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan all started ahead of Tripathi.

Talking about the 1st ODI, Zimbabwe had scored 17 runs without any loss of wickets, with Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani looking to give the hosts a strong start.