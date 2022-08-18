Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'He is on tourist visa only?': Fans react after Rahul Tripathi awaits maiden India cap

Rahul Tripathi received his second call-up for India, but just like the previous occasion against Ireland, Tripathi wasn't selected in the playing XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

'He is on tourist visa only?': Fans react after Rahul Tripathi awaits maiden India cap
Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi had a stellar IPL 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and such was his impact that the 31-year-old received his maiden call-up for India as the Men in Blue were due to tour Ireland. Head coach Rahul Dravid and other regulars were in England at the time when Hardik Pandya-led another Indian contingent flew to Ireland. 

Tripathi was part of that squad which played two T20Is in Ireland, but he wasn't included in the playing XI. He was given another lifeline as India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour was announced. 

However, during the first ODI, there was no place for Tripathi as KL Rahul led Men in Blue won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

READ| 'Rahul Tripathi had been on sidelines..': Ex-India batter reveals where SRH star could bat on his debut

Netizens meanwhile were not happy as Tripathi was snubbed yet again, as many users felt he deserved a chance against Zimbabwe. 

Here's what netizens said:

READ| 'School gaya bhaad me': Fan's reply goes viral as KL Rahul asks 'match dekhne aaoge?'

Meanwhile, KL Rahul returned to lead the Indian side after an injury and covid-enforced break. Deepak Chahar also made his return after a lengthy injury layoff, while Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan all started ahead of Tripathi. 

Talking about the 1st ODI, Zimbabwe had scored 17 runs without any loss of wickets, with Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani looking to give the hosts a strong start. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.