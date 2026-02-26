IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highest total in T20 World Cup history

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma unleashed a batting storm as India recorded its highest-ever total in T20 World Cup history against Zimbabwe. The explosive partnership powered India to a massive score in the crucial Super 8 encounter.

India and Zimbabwe faced off in match 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams clashed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, with India batting first after losing the toss. Despite a previous defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, the Men in Blue delivered an outstanding performance, achieving their highest total ever in T20 World Cup history.

Notably, India began their innings with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the crease. Sanju scored 24 runs off 15 balls, while Abhishek contributed 55 runs from 30 balls.

In addition, Ishan Kishan added 38 runs from 24 deliveries, and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 33 runs off just 13 balls. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma also made significant contributions, scoring 50* and 44* respectively, leading India to a total of 256 runs in the first innings, marking the second-highest score in T20 World Cup history.

Abhishek Sharma particularly shone during the first innings, scoring 55 runs off 30 balls. This performance was a welcome turnaround after a series of disappointing scores in the tournament, as he finally reached his half-century and silenced his critics. Following the innings, he shared his thoughts on the team's performance.

It's important to note that the highest total ever recorded in T20 World Cup history is 260/6, achieved by Sri Lanka back in 2007 against Kenya in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, India is eager to secure a significant victory over Zimbabwe, especially after their 76-run loss to South Africa. Although net run rate isn't a major concern at this stage, especially after the West Indies' heavy defeat to the Proteas earlier in the day, the team led by SKY aims to build positive momentum before their upcoming match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

