Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'School gaya bhaad me': Fan's reply goes viral as KL Rahul asks 'match dekhne aaoge?'

An interaction between KL Rahul and a young fan has gone viral on social media as the stand-in captain urged the young kid to not miss school.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

'School gaya bhaad me': Fan's reply goes viral as KL Rahul asks 'match dekhne aaoge?'
KL Rahul

The craze of cricket is just incredible, and to those who tell you that cricket is just a sport, show them this video of an interaction between KL Rahul and a young Indian fan which is breaking the internet. The viral clip was originally shared by renowned journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. 

Ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan obliged fans with selfies and autographs, on Wednesday, when a young fan approached them. The boy who was in his early teens clicked pictures with both Rahul and Kishan and thanked them for their kind gesture. 

Later, while walking away KL Rahul asked the fan whether he would come to see the first ODI, to which the young fan replied of course!

READ| IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan - Who will open alongside Shikhar Dhawan?

KL Rahul: Kal match dekhne aaoge? (Will you come to watch the match tomorrow?")

Fan: Ayenge! School gaya bhaad mein (Of course! To hell with school)."

However, the stand-in captain of the Men in Blue was wise enough to advise the young kid not to pull off such adventures. After which the fan replied that there wasn't something important that he'd miss by not attending school on Thursday. 

READ| Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post as Dhanashree changes surname on IG, fans wonder all is well?

"School mein utna kuch important hai bhi nahi kal (There's nothing much of importance to do at the school tomorrow)" the young kid was heard saying in the video. 

The excitement indeed is palpable in Harare as India are touring Zimbabwe for the first time in six years. Back then MS Dhoni was the Indian captain, and KL Rahul had coincidentally made his ODI debut as he scored a century at this particular venue. 

The 29-yea-old will be hoping for more good memories, as he leads the Indian side after returning from a lengthy injury and covid-enforced break. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.