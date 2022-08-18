'School gaya bhaad me': Fan's reply goes viral as KL Rahul asks 'match dekhne aaoge?'

KL Rahul

The craze of cricket is just incredible, and to those who tell you that cricket is just a sport, show them this video of an interaction between KL Rahul and a young Indian fan which is breaking the internet. The viral clip was originally shared by renowned journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan obliged fans with selfies and autographs, on Wednesday, when a young fan approached them. The boy who was in his early teens clicked pictures with both Rahul and Kishan and thanked them for their kind gesture.

Later, while walking away KL Rahul asked the fan whether he would come to see the first ODI, to which the young fan replied of course!

KL Rahul: Kal match dekhne aaoge? (Will you come to watch the match tomorrow?")

Fan: Ayenge! School gaya bhaad mein (Of course! To hell with school)."

However, the stand-in captain of the Men in Blue was wise enough to advise the young kid not to pull off such adventures. After which the fan replied that there wasn't something important that he'd miss by not attending school on Thursday.

"School mein utna kuch important hai bhi nahi kal (There's nothing much of importance to do at the school tomorrow)" the young kid was heard saying in the video.

The excitement indeed is palpable in Harare as India are touring Zimbabwe for the first time in six years. Back then MS Dhoni was the Indian captain, and KL Rahul had coincidentally made his ODI debut as he scored a century at this particular venue.

The 29-yea-old will be hoping for more good memories, as he leads the Indian side after returning from a lengthy injury and covid-enforced break.