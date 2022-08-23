Search icon
IND vs ZIM: Check how Shikhar Dhawan reacted after seeing fan's 'can I have your shirt?' poster

Team India star batsman Shikhar Dhawan's epic reaction is going viral after he spotted a fan's poster which read 'Can I have your shirt?'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the wittiest players in the Indian dressing room, and a quick glance down his Instagram profile will tell you exactly why. Dhawan never shies away from showing his funny side to the fans, whether it be through his hilarious Instagram reels or his on-field exploits. 

Recently, during the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare, Dhawan's epic reaction towards a fan is going viral on social media. The 36-year-old was seated in the dugout when the cameras caught a fan holding a poster that read, 'Shikhar, can I have your shirt?'

The 36-year-old also took notice of the fan's request and he hilarious pretended to remove his shirt, before putting it back in its place, as his teammates KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad were seen having a laugh about it. 

READ| Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match: Reports

As the incident took place, commentator Alan Wilkins also chipped in with his take as he was heard saying, "Go along, Shikhar. Make a donation."

Watch:

Earlier in the match, fans were quick to spot that something was odd about Dhawan as he came out to bat with jersey number 54 written on his back. In no time, fans quickly made out that it was indeed Shardul Thakur's jersey, but why exactly did Dhawan wear it while batting remains unknown. 

In the meantime, the southpaw became the latest player to have played while donning one of their teammates' jerseys. Earlier, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly to Deepak Hooda have been spotted in similar circumstances. 

READ| IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar mankads Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, doesn't appeal to win fans' hearts

India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs in a nail-biting 3rd ODI to complete a 3-0 clean sweep, and the Men in Blue will next be seen in action against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. 

