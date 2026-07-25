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IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

India will take on Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I as the visitors aim to continue their winning momentum. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming, TV broadcast, match timing, venue, and where to watch the India vs Zimbabwe clash live online.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?
IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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India triumphed over Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series held at the Harare Sports Club on July 25. This victory gives India an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the final match scheduled for July 26.

Batting first, India set a formidable target of 219/5, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*). In reply, the Indian bowlers delivered a commanding performance, bowling out Zimbabwe for just 129 runs in 17.5 overs. Ishan Kishan was awarded the Player of the Match.

India, asked to bat first, didn’t start off quickly, losing both Abhishek Sharma (8) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (20) during the powerplay. However, a steady partnership between Shreyas and Ishan Kishan followed, as they combined for a 66-run stand off 42 balls, setting a solid foundation for India. Shreyas was dismissed for 25 runs at the 10-over mark.

Ishan and Tilak Varma also formed a formidable partnership, adding 94 runs off just 44 balls. Tilak showcased his talent as well, finishing with an unbeaten 60 off 29 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes. For Zimbabwe, the wicket-takers included Brian Bennett (1/22), Newman Nyamhuri (1/25), Blessing Muzarabani (1/36), Richard Ngarava (1/43), and Brad Evans (1/44).

In pursuit of 220, Zimbabwe started quickly but soon faced setbacks as the Indian bowlers made their mark. Yash Thakur (2/30) claimed his first international wicket by dismissing Brian Bennett, while Prince Yadav (2/10) followed suit, taking out Bennett for 32 runs.

Abhishek Sharma turned out to be a standout performer, emerging as India's best bowler with three wickets for just 17 runs in 2.5 overs.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd T20I, India tour of Zimbabwe 2026 

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date: July 26, 4:30 PM

Live Streaming Details  

The T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.  

Squads 

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.  

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

Also read| 'The next decade is India's': Dinesh Karthik reacts after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

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