IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Sikander Raza, video viral

Shubman Gill had a brilliant outing against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI. Not only did he score a ton, but he also had a hand in Sikander Raza's dismissal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Shubman Gill takes diving catch to dismiss Sikander Raza

Shubman Gill capped off India's tour of Zimbabwe in another excellent manner as he was adjudged the Man of the Series, for scoring 245 runs in the three ODIs, including a spectacular 130-run knock in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. The youngster was impressive through and through not just with his bat, but in his fielding as well. 

The 22-year-old had a hand in the dismissal of Sikander Raza, who scored a century to take Zimbabwe ever so close to a memorable win over India, only it didn't happen as the star batsman was dismissed. 

Gill put in a stunning diving effort as he completed the catch to put an abrupt end to Raza's knock as the hosts needed 15 runs in 9 balls. 

READ| Team India players celebrate ODI series clean sweep with victory dance on 'Kala Chashma', Dhawan, Gill share video

Raza tried to clear the ropes with another big hit, only he didn't get the proper connection that was needed. Gill showed excellent athleticism to complete the catch which all but dashed Zimbabwe's hopes of a victory as India eventually won the contest by 13 runs to complete yet another clean sweep. 

Watch: 

More to follow..

