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IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

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IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I as the visitors look to seal the series. Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I, including match timing, venue, live streaming details, and where to watch the game live on TV and online.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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India heads into Saturday’s game at Harare Sports Club with a chance to wrap up the T20I series against Zimbabwe. After Thursday’s seven-wicket win, Shreyas Iyer’s squad leads 1-0 and looks rejuvenated, especially since they’re coming off some tough tours in Ireland and England with no wins.

The big story in the first match was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who, still a teenager, smashed a T20I half-century in just 19 balls—making him the youngest ever to reach that milestone. Mayank Yadav, back on the field after almost two years away with injury, bowled beautifully, picking up 2 for 18. Ishan Kishan scored a quick 35, and Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 28. India chased down Zimbabwe’s target of 126 in less than 14 overs.

India’s young fast bowlers did their job, too. Prince Yadav grabbed two wickets for 29, and newcomer Ashok Sharma clocked some real pace on debut. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, found themselves in trouble early at 26 for 3 and only managed 125 for 7, which just wasn’t enough. Heading into the series finale on Sunday, they’ll have to find some answers at the top of the order if they want to turn things around.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd T20I, India tour of Zimbabwe 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: July 25, 4:30 PM

Live Streaming Details 

The T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. 

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh. 

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

Also read| Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's record, becomes first captain in 87 years to achieve historic milestone

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