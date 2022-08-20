Search icon
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson takes astonishing one-handed diving catch, video viral

Sanju Samson was on song during the 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare as he took a brilliant one-handed diving catch.

Aug 20, 2022

Sanju Samson takes sensational diving catch in 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe learnt their lessons after a painful defeat in the first ODI at the hands of India, and they subsequently took an entirely different approach in the second ODI. The opening batsmen offered plenty more resistance in the second ODI, however, not for long. 

Mohammed Siraj drew first blood for India as he provided his team with the all-important first breakthrough, getting rid of Takudzwanashe Kaitano. The Indian pacer bowled a stunning delivery, which forced the Zimbabwe opener to throw his bat as the ball took a healthy edge. 

Sanju Samson meanwhile dived towards his right and completed a sensational one-handed catch.

The incident happened in the ninth over of Zimbabwe's innings. Siraj came up with a full-length delivery in the penultimate ball of the over, which left Kaitano with no choice but to play the ball. He could, however, only edge it to Samson, who showcased immensely impressive reflexes to come up with a mind-blowing effort. 

A video of Samson's catch is now going viral on social media:

Meanwhile, the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano opened the floodgates as Zimbabwe suffered three more dismissals shortly after and could only score 19 runs in the meantime. 

Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna also joined the party as they reduced the hosts to 31/4 at one point in the first innings. 

In the previous game too, Zimbabwe had suffered a similar collapse, but their lower order offered a good account of themselves, and they were able to score 189 runs before getting all out. 

It remains to be seen how they fare in the second ODI. 

