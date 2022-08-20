Search icon
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: India to field first, Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar

KL Rahul won the toss in the second ODI and chose to bowl first, and he also made one change to the side with Deepak Chahar making way for Shardul.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

KL Rahul won the toss in the second ODI and chose to bowl first, and he also made one change to the side with Deepak Chahar making way for Shardul Thakur. 

Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively.

Speaking during the toss, skipper KL Rahul said, "We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. I would have taken 180-190 at the start, we bowled really well and there was no dropped catch or missed chance, just that they (Evans and Ngarava) batted really well after the ball got old. Just one change - Deepak Chahar misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in."

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

With agency inputs

 

