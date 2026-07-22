IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

India begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Here's everything you need to know about the 1st T20I, including match date, start time, venue, live TV telecast and online streaming details in India and around the world.

India’s recent run hasn’t been pretty—they got swept 2-0 by Ireland, then took a 4-0 beating from England. Naturally, Shreyas Iyer and his squad are desperate to break this losing streak when they kick off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The first game is set for Thursday at the Harare Sports Club.

Iyer stepped in as T20 captain, taking the reins from Suryakumar Yadav, but things haven’t exactly gone his way so far. His first two series at the helm ended in tough defeats: a quick loss to Ireland and then a rough tour of England, with one match lost to rain.

Sanju Samson, who starred as Player of the Tournament at the last T20 World Cup, is sitting out this series for some rest. That opens the door for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old who made a big splash before struggling for runs against England. After scoring 13, 14, and 15, he missed out on the final match of that series. Now, he’s got another shot to prove himself.

Much of the spotlight will be on India’s top-ranked T20I batters, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma showed strong form recently, while Kishan had a tougher time adjusting to the conditions.

On the bowling front, India’s young attack—featuring Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and Harsh Dubey—faces a real challenge. Playing in Zimbabwe’s backyard isn’t easy, and they’ll need to step up fast if they want to keep this series under control.

Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

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