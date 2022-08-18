IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bowl first, Samson, Gill, Kishan all start

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI toss update

KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first after making his return in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on August 18 (Thursday). It's a strong-looking team despite the fact that many regulars have been left out for the Zimbabwe tour.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill all start for India with KL Rahul leading the side.

While speaking at toss, KL Rahul spoke about why he chose to bowl first. The 29-year-old further shed light on the young Indian brigade who have travelled to Zimbabwe. Elsewhere, he also touched up on Deepak Chahar's injury.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries," said Rahul.

Here's how both sides are lining up today:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Siraj

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava