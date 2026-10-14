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IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India’s playing XI for 4th T20I? Teenager’s Instagram post goes viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut against England in Manchester on July 4th. Across eight T20 internationals, he has accumulated 246 runs with an impressive strike rate of 186.36 and has notched two half-centuries.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India’s playing XI for 4th T20I? Teenager’s Instagram post goes viral
File photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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India and the West Indies are set to clash in the fourth T20 match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. In the lead-up to the game, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared training snapshots on Instagram.

Sooryavanshi's caption read, "Stay seated," accompanied by tornado and hourglass emojis. The cryptic post has fueled widespread speculation that the left-handed batter could be making a comeback in India's starting lineup.

Sooryavanshi's debut came against England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut against England in Manchester on July 4th. Across eight T20 internationals, he has accumulated 246 runs with an impressive strike rate of 186.36 and has notched two half-centuries.

Nayar advocates for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the final match

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar expressed his views on Star Sports, stating, "I believe India should secure a 3-1 lead, and then give Sooryavanshi the opportunity to play in the final match. The strategy is straightforward: clinch a 3-1 advantage, seal the series, and allow Sooryavanshi to feature in the last game."

Currently, the Indian team has been opening with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir are likely to maintain this opening pair for the fourth encounter.

India claimed victories in matches one and three

India dominated the opening match with an 8-wicket victory. However, they suffered a setback in the second T20, losing by 6 wickets. India rebounded impressively in the third match, securing a 14-run triumph. With another win in the fourth match, India can clinch the series.

Hyderabad's pitch is anticipated to support batters

Hyderabad is renowned for its batter-friendly pitch and compact boundaries. Both squads could find themselves engaged in yet another high-scoring affair.

The ground has hosted successful T20I chases totaling 208 and 187 runs. India has also come remarkably close to the 300-run milestone here, posting the second-highest T20I total in matches involving ICC Full Member nations.

Hyderabad proudly hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, a franchise renowned for its explosive batting style in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen exemplify the team's commitment to aggressive, attacking cricket.

The ground has been a stage for remarkable batting performances in both domestic and franchise cricket throughout the last two years, with impressive scores of 310, 297, 286, and 277 being posted. Although the pitch underwent recent renovation, batters are still anticipated to have favorable conditions.

Also read| Will age impact Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup selection? BCCI president finally breaks silence

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