IND vs WI: Will Shai Hope surpass Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as leading ODI run-getter this year?

While there is a tough competition between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in terms of ending the year as the highest ODI run-getter, there is one more player who is inching closer towards the record.

With 1225 runs in 2019, West Indies batsman Shai Hope is less than 70 runs short of overtaking the Indian batsmen.

While he is 67 runs short of overtaking Kohli's 1292 runs, he is just 43 runs shy of Rohit's 1268.

“Thanks for heads up (on numbers). Obviously, I have to ask the bowlers to do some damage as well,” Hope replied with a smile on the eve of the second ODI between India and West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday.

“As a batsman, you want to contribute as much as possible and if it helps the team win even more satisfying. Hopefully, we can remove them at the top and then get some big runs and get to the top of that run-getters list.”

In the 1st ODI, Hope scored an unbeaten century along with fellow centurion Shimron Hetmyer to help West Indies chase down the 288-run target set by India.

It was Hope’s fourth century of the year and seventh fifty at an impressive average of 61.25. Hope is also not a hot favourite for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction which will be taking place on Thursday.

“I am sure it would be but I am sure that’s secondary. We came here to play a series against India so whatever comes secondary is secondary. I am sure some of the guys will be looking forward to the auction but we have an India series to play and that’s the main thing right now,” Hope pointed out.