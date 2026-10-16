IND vs WI: What happened last time India played T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru?

India will face the West Indies in Bengaluru, bringing the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium into focus. What happened the last time India played a T20 International at this venue? Here’s a look back at the previous match, its result and key moments ahead of the IND vs WI clash.

India and West Indies are set to play the last T20I of their five-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Since they've both won two games each, this final match will decide who takes the trophy. India’s most recent T20I here was a wild one. Back in January 2024, they faced Afghanistan and the match ended up going to not just one but two Super Overs. Rohit Sharma’s side eventually pulled off the win, but it really showed how tricky it is to beat any team at this high-scoring venue.

Looking back, India started that match against Afghanistan with their backs against the wall. After five overs, they’d already lost four wickets for just 22 runs. Things looked grim, but Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh completely changed the story. They put together a massive partnership—190 runs without losing another wicket. Rohit finished with an unbeaten 121 and Rinku followed with 69 not out, giving India a strong total of 212.

Afghanistan didn’t back down. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib all hit fifties. The game came down to the very last ball: Afghanistan needed three to win, but managed only two, so scores were tied.

Then came the Super Overs. Afghanistan batted first in the initial one, scoring 16, a solid effort. India matched them, thanks to Rohit smashing two sixes. Since the scores were still level, they played a second Super Over. This time, India put up 11 runs, all from Rohit. Afghanistan needed 12, but Ravi Bishnoi stepped up, allowing only one run and taking two wickets in three balls—sealing India’s victory.

Bengaluru pitches are famous for being paradise for batters. The boundaries are short, so big hits are common. Bowlers struggle to keep runs in check, and high totals are almost routine. For example, during the IPL 2026 season, teams crossed the 200-run mark six times in just five matches here. There were two successful chases of more than 200, and the highest total reached 250. Clearly, the ground doesn’t forgive even good balls; once batters are comfortable here, the scoreboard keeps ticking.

So, for fans, this series decider is likely to be another thrilling, high-scoring showdown. India will rely on their powerful batting lineup. West Indies will hope their big hitters can make a mark too. In the end, whichever team handles the tense moments best and grabs wickets when it matters most will probably walk away with the win.

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