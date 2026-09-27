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IND vs WI: Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old ODI record

Virat Kohli scripted history during the first ODI against West Indies breaking Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old record. The India star added another landmark to his illustrious ODI career as he returned to action in the three-match series against the West Indies.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old ODI record
Virat Kohli (Courtesy: X)
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Virat Kohli made his return to the Indian team for the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies and he wasted no time in making history. By stepping onto the field, Kohli passed Mohammad Azharuddin’s mark of 43 matches becoming India’s most-capped player in ODIs against the West Indies. This match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram marked his 44th appearance against the Men in Maroon pushing him to the top of this list.

Trailing behind Kohli and Azharuddin are Kapil Dev with 42 matches, Rahul Dravid with 40, and MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar each with 39. 

Here’s how the list stands:

Virat Kohli – 44 matches

Mohammad Azharuddin – 43 matches

Kapil Dev – 42 matches

Rahul Dravid – 40 matches

MS Dhoni – 39 matches

Sachin Tendulkar – 39 matches

Looking beyond India, Shivnarine Chanderpaul leads everyone for the most ODIs played between India and the West Indies, having featured in 46 such contests between 1994 and 2009. If Kohli plays all three matches in this series, he’ll draw level with Chanderpaul’s record.

Globally, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram have played the most ODIs against the West Indies, each racking up 64 appearances. Kohli, though, has a shot at another unique milestone: if he scores a hundred in this opener, he’ll be the first cricketer ever with ten ODI centuries against the West Indies. Right now, he’s at nine.

There’s more on the line for Kohli. He’s just 59 runs away from reaching 15,000 ODI runs—a mark only Sachin Tendulkar has crossed. Kohli currently sits at 14,941 runs from 314 ODIs. If he gets there in this series, he won’t just become the second player ever to hit that milestone; he’ll also have a chance to overtake Tendulkar for the most ODI runs scored at home.

Also read| Virat Kohli eyes 2027 World Cup glory, reveals dream of match-winning final knock

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