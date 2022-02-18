IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's crisp fifty helps India score 186, West Indies need 187 to level series

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant came to the rescue to help India reach a respectable total of 186 for the loss of five wickets in their respective 20 overs in the second T20I versus West Indies.

After being asked to bat first, India lost wickets at regular intervals throughout the evening, but thanks to Kohli and Pant's fifties, the Men in Blue were able to rack up a decent total which makes things interesting at the Eden Gardens.

West Indies will hence need 187 runs to win the second ODI and bring themselves level in the series, or else India will take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

More to follow...