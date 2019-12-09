Headlines

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli questions crowd for booing Rishabh Pant for dropping Evin Lewis' catch - Watch video

India did display a questionable fielding against West Indies in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 02:32 PM IST

India did display a questionable fielding against West Indies in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following India’s defeat by eight wickets, Virat Kohli spoke about the poor fielding. “If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field during the last two games. We dropped two catches (Sundar and Pant) in one over. Imagine if they lost two in the same over that could have increased pressure,” he said.

“Everyone saw we need to be braver in fielding. It’s a do-or-die game coming up in Mumbai.”

The statement comes after fielder Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant both dropped catches in the fifth over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling.

As soon as Pant left the catch, the reaction from fans was no surprise as they started chanting MS Dhoni's name.

Kohli, however, who was fielding at the boundary line interrupted the fans. The skipper questioned the fans by moving his right hand which was a gesture to ask them 'what's wrong' and nodded his head in disappointment.

WATCH:

Windies players Lendl Simmons (67*) and Evin Lewis (40) build a 73-run opening wicket partnership which helped them chase a successful target of 170.

The third and final T20I will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

