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IND vs WI: Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite 15,000 ODI run club

Virat Kohli needs just 59 runs in the first ODI against West Indies to become only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the sixth batter overall to reach 15,000 ODI runs. Kohli is set to return to action as India begin their three-match ODI series.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli just 59 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite 15,000 ODI run club
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Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricket icon, is set to make his comeback in Indian ODI cricket during the upcoming West Indies series. The opening match of this three-game series presents him with a historic opportunity. As the second-most prolific run-scorer in men's ODI history, Kohli stands on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone—becoming only the second player ever to accumulate 15,000 ODI runs, trailing only the incomparable Sachin Tendulkar.

With 14,941 runs already to his name across 314 ODIs (302 innings), Kohli needs just 59 runs in the series opener to etch his name into cricket history. Tendulkar, who dominated international cricket from 1989 to 2012, retired as the ultimate ODI run-scoring machine with an extraordinary 18,426 runs across 463 matches.

Batters with most ODI runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 18426 runs in 463 matches

Virat Kohli: 14941 runs in 314 matches

Kumar Sangakkara: 14234 runs in 404 matches

Ricky Ponting: 13704 runs in 375 matches

Sanath Jayasuriya: 13430 runs in 445 matches

Kohli's dominance against the West Indies is equally impressive. Across 43 ODI encounters with the Caribbean team, he has amassed 2,261 runs, comfortably leading all batsmen in this head-to-head battle. A remarkable 150-run performance in the opening ODI would propel him to another significant milestone—4,000 international runs (across all formats) against West Indies. Currently sitting at 3,850 runs from 75 innings over 73 matches, Kohli would join an exclusive club; only Jacques Kallis has previously surpassed the 4,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.

The opening match also offers Kohli the chance to rewrite the record books for home ODI performances. In 130 ODIs played on Indian soil, he has accumulated 6,867 runs. Tendulkar's home ODI record of 6,976 runs (amassed over 164 matches during his illustrious two-decade career) remains within striking distance. Should Kohli score 110 runs, he would surpass Tendulkar's benchmark; a stunning 133-run innings would make him the first player in cricket history to reach 7,000 ODI runs in home matches. 

Additionally, his participation in Sunday's match will cement his status as India's most-capped ODI player against West Indies, breaking his current tie with Mohammad Azharuddin at 43 appearances against the two-time World Cup champions.

Also read| Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

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