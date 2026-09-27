IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits 15,000 ODI runs, achieves milestone faster than Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has etched his name into cricket history as merely the second batter to accumulate 15,000 ODI runs, achieving this remarkable feat a staggering 74 innings quicker than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli just crossed another huge milestone—15,000 runs in ODIs. That’s something only one other player has ever pulled off: Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli hit this landmark with his 59th run in the first ODI against the West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Until today, only Tendulkar had reached 15,000 runs—he did it back in 2007 needing 377 innings to get there. Kohli smashed that record. It took him just 303 innings since making his debut in August 2008.

Tendulkar wrapped up his legendary ODI career with 18,426 runs. Only Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka got close, finishing with over 14,000 ODI runs.

When it comes to centuries, Kohli stands alone. He holds the record for the most ODI hundreds. He overtook Tendulkar’s long-standing tally with his 50th ton during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Tendulkar had 49 ODIs hundreds to his name; no one else even cracks 35. Today, Kohli boasts 54 ODI hundreds—more than anyone in a single format.

Kohli reached 10,000 ODI runs faster than anyone else, doing it in just 205 innings back in 2018—and he became the fourth Indian to cross that mark. At that moment, he averaged a jaw-dropping 59.62. The guy went from 9,000 to 10,000 runs in only 11 innings. He’s also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, then every step up to 14,000.

Run-chases? That’s his playground. Kohli has scored 6,235 runs in successful ODI chases, averaging a remarkable 89.07. No one else comes close—not even current stars like Rohit Sharma or Joe Root.

Here’s one more jaw-dropper: only nine players have more than 23 ODI hundreds and Kohli has racked up 24 just in successful chases.

India kicked off their three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. West Indies, batting first, posted a solid 295 for 7 thanks to Justin Greaves’ impressive 101 and solid fifties from John Campbell and Amir Jangoo. On the Indian side, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler with four wickets while Prasidh Krishna took two and Nitish Kumar Reddy grabbed one.

Chasing 296, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened for India. They played it safe at first then picked up the pace with a mix of attacking strokes. After the first ten overs, India reached 70 without loss. Alzarri Joseph finally broke the partnership, dismissing Rohit for 32. Virat Kohli came in and joined Gill at the crease, keeping the innings steady. Gill cruised to his century in just 49 balls—his 21st in ODIs. Virat kept the pressure on and soon notched up his 80th ODI half-century.

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