IND vs WI: Virat Kohli guides India to four-wicket win over West Indies during 3rd ODI in Cuttack

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock during India's 4-wicket win over West Indies during the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22).

With this victory, India also secured the series 2-1, their tenth consecutive series win over the 'Men In Maroon'.

Upon winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent West Indies to bat first.

Nicholas Pooran (89) and Kieron Pollard (74*) were the two stand-out batsmen for the visitors who hoisted a score of 315/5 from their 50 overs.



Openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope knitted together a 57-run partnership for the first wicket before Ravindra Jadeja handed a key breakthrough to India.

He removed Lewis in the 15th over and brought an end to his 21-run innings. Just moments after that, Hope (42) also was dismissed and Windies were reduced to 70/2.

For the third wicket, Shimron Hetmyer (37) and Roston Chase (38) built an effective partnership of 62 runs before Navdeep Sain found a breakthrough for the 'Men In Blue' in the 32nd over.



Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran were the last stand and boosted West Indies to 315/5 with their 135-run partnership for the fifth wicket.



On the chase of 316, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a good start with their partnership of 122 runs for the first wicket.

The duo also brought up their respective half-centuries on the day.



Jason Holder finally got the breakthrough in the 22nd over and sent Rohit (63) back to the dressing room.

Indian captain Virat Kohli came in and formed a quickfire stand of 45 runs with Rahul for the second wicket.



Alzarri Joseph sent Rahul (77) back to the pavilion in the 30th over.

However, Kohli played a captain's knock and brought up his 50 in the 37th over despite losing Kedar Jadhav (9), Shreyas Iyer (7) and Rishabh Pant (7) on the chase.



Ravindra Jadeja came in and formed a much-need partnership with Kohli at the other end as they put up 58 runs on the board.

But when Keemo Paul dismissed Kohli (85) in the 47th over, India still needing 30 runs to win.



Shardul Thakur and Jadeja, in the end, boosted India to a four-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.



Brief Scores: India 316/6 (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 77, Keemo Paul 3-59) defeat West Indies 315/5 (Nicholas Pooran 89, Kieron Pollard 74*, Navdeep Saini 2-58) by four wickets.