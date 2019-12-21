Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli and Co. enjoy fun day out in Cuttack ahead of Team India's 3rd ODI against West Indies

India and West Indies lock horns with West Indies for the third and final ODI on Sunday (22 December) at the Barabati Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 05:00 PM IST

Team India cruised to a 107-run victory in the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam and level the three-match series 1-1 on Wednesday (December 18).

Flying high after an all-round good performance, the entire squad travelled to Cuttack for the series decider.

Both 'Men In Blue' and 'Men in Maroon' reached Cuttack on Thursday (19 December) and were greeted with a traditional welcome.

Ahead of the high-intensity game, Indian players enjoyed a "day off" with skipper Virat Kohli also joining the rest of the squad.

Kohli even took to Twitter to share a photo with his teammates.

“A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed,” Kohli's captioned his tweet.

Other players also took to social media to share selfies on their day off.

"Fun day out with the boys," Shreyas Iyer wrote on Twitter.

Mayank Agarwal said: "Much needed time to unwind with the team."

