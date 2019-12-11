IND vs WI: Virat Kohli 6 runs away from becoming first Indian cricketer to achieve massive feat in T20Is

As India are looking to win the third and final T20I, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a massive feat when he takes the field against West Indies in Mumbai.

Adding another record to his already illustrious career, the Indian skipper is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home.

If he achieves this record, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000) are the only two batsmen in the world to achieve this feat at this point.

In the second T20I, the right-handed batsman surpassed Rohit Sharma to reclaim the top spot in the T20I highest run-scorers list. Kohli has scored 2,563 runs in the shortest format, while the 'Hitman' has registered 2,562 runs.

As the team faces Windies at the Wankhede Stadium, they will make sure to not repeat the mistakes they had done during fielding.

The two sides are locked at 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies won the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special attack in Hyderabad.