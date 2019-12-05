IND vs WI: Third umpire to call all front foot no-balls during India-West Indies series

All front foot no-balls during India's three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies is set to be monitored by the third umpire the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday (December 5).

"Throughout the trial, the Third Umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement," ICC said in a statement.

"If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the Third Umpire will communicate this to the On-Field Umpire who will subsequently call a no ball. As a result, the On-Field Umpire will not call a front foot no-ball without the advice of the Third Umpire," it added.

The supreme cricketing body also expressed how this move will act as a benefit during close class and help in improving the sport drastically.

"If a late no ball call is communicated, then the On-Field Umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and call no ball. The On-Field Umpire will remain responsible for other in-game decisions in the usual way," the statement further read.

Team India will be locking horns with visitors West Indies in a three-match T20I and ODI series starting in Hyderabad on December 6.