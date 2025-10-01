IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

After clinching Asia Cup 2025, Team India are all set for Test cricket with West Indies and the first game will begin on Thursday, October 2, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 2-match Test series with West Indies is all set to commence on Thursday, October 2. The first match will be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the 2-match series, Team India will play again under the captainship of Shubman Gill, whereas Ravindra Jadeja will be serving as his deputy since Rishabh Pant is unavailable due to injury. It will be India's second series in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and is the West Indies' first tour since 2018. Ahead of the series, let us take a look at some of the important information, such as head-to-head stats, live streaming details, squads, and more.

IND vs WI: Head-to-head stats in Tests

Matches Played - 83

IND Won - 19

WI Won - 30

Draw - 34

Last Match - Draw (Port of Spain in 2023)

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming

The India vs West Indies Test series will be available for streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, live telecast of the series will be on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. For Hindi viewers, it can be watched on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

IND vs WI Test series: Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies - Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.