Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

After clinching Asia Cup 2025, Team India are all set for Test cricket with West Indies and the first game will begin on Thursday, October 2, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more
The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 2-match Test series with West Indies is all set to commence on Thursday, October 2. The first match will be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the 2-match series, Team India will play again under the captainship of Shubman Gill, whereas Ravindra Jadeja will be serving as his deputy since Rishabh Pant is unavailable due to injury. It will be India's second series in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and is the West Indies' first tour since 2018. Ahead of the series, let us take a look at some of the important information, such as head-to-head stats, live streaming details, squads, and more.

 

IND vs WI: Head-to-head stats in Tests

 

Matches Played - 83

IND Won - 19

WI Won - 30

Draw - 34

Last Match - Draw (Port of Spain in 2023)

 

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming

 

The India vs West Indies Test series will be available for streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, live telecast of the series will be on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. For Hindi viewers, it can be watched on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

 

IND vs WI Test series: Squads

 

India - Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

West Indies - Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, dir
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share on Maha Ashtami
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE