IND vs WI: Team India win 1000th ODI, defeat West Indies by 6 wickets to lead series by 1-0

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half-century to help his side win a landmark 1000th ODI, and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

Team India have defeated West Indies by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. The Men in Blue hence were able to register a win in their landmark 1000th ODI game, which also saw them end a five-game losing streak. 

Rohit Sharma starred for his team, scoring a brilliant half-century, after the Indian bowlers had restricted West Indies to a total of 176 runs in the first innings. The home side were impressive and clinical in their approach as they romped to a comfortable six-wicket victory. 

 

More to follow...

