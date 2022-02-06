IND vs WI: Team India win 1000th ODI, defeat West Indies by 6 wickets to lead series by 1-0

Team India have defeated West Indies by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. The Men in Blue hence were able to register a win in their landmark 1000th ODI game, which also saw them end a five-game losing streak.

Rohit Sharma starred for his team, scoring a brilliant half-century, after the Indian bowlers had restricted West Indies to a total of 176 runs in the first innings. The home side were impressive and clinical in their approach as they romped to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

More to follow...