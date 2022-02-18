IND vs WI: Team India win their 100th T20I game, beat West Indies by 8 runs in thriller to seal series

Team India inflicted yet another defeat on West Indies, to bag a historic 100th win in T20Is. The Men in Blue prevailed by 8 runs, in a game that was balanced on a knife's edge till the very end. Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Harshal Patel, the hosts were able to win on the day and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

That's that from 2nd T20I. A nail biting finish as #TeamIndia win by 8 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/blSuQYQvlv February 18, 2022

More to follow....