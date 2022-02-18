Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI: Team India win their 100th T20I game, beat West Indies by 8 runs in thriller to seal series

Team India edged West Indies in a thrilling encounter to win the game in the penultimate ball to seal the series 2-0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

IND vs WI: Team India win their 100th T20I game, beat West Indies by 8 runs in thriller to seal series

Team India inflicted yet another defeat on West Indies, to bag a historic 100th win in T20Is. The Men in Blue prevailed by 8 runs, in a game that was balanced on a knife's edge till the very end. Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Harshal Patel, the hosts were able to win on the day and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. 

More to follow....

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.