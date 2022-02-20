IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav-Venkatesh Iyer break THIS 15-yr-old record with destructive batting

If not for Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer's destructive knock of 91 runs, Team India would have been in deep trouble in the third T20I game against West Indies. The visiting team had reduced India to a score of 66/3 at one point in their innings.

They looked set to force India into submission however, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer had other ideas.

Iyer and Yadav combined well to score 91 runs in 37 balls for the fifth wicket to help India to a gigantic score of 184. The pair also notched a bit of history as they broke a 15-year-old record with their destructive batting displays against West Indies.

Yadav scored 65 runs off just 31 deliveries, while his partner in crime, Iyer scored a brilliant 19-ball 35. Their surreal batting displays saw the pair record seven sixes and as many boundaries during their partnership while they bettered India's batting record in the final four overs in a T20I game.

In the death overs (16-20), Iyer and Yadav stuck 86 runs, which is the highest for Team India in the final four overs of the innings in the shortest format.

The previous best score of 80, was notched by India when they faced off against England in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20I World Cup, back in 2007.

Most runs in death overs (16-20) by India in T20Is:

86 v West Indies - Kolkata 2022

80 v England - Durban 2007

77 v Australia - Bengaluru 2019

In reply, West Indies came out to chase a target of 185 but were reduced to 154/7 at the time of writing, with India cruising towards yet another win.