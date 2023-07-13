IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ishan Kishan's Test debut with a hilarious meme

Given the ongoing transition within the Indian team, the management decided to give Ishan Kishan an opportunity to prove himself.

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, received his debut cap in the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12. He took the place of KS Bharat in the playing XI.

Ishan emerged as India's second-choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant's absence. However, Bharat failed to leave a lasting impression during the Test series against Australia and the ICC World Test Championship final.

Following the announcement of India's playing XI, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan's teammate from the Mumbai Indians (MI), shared a humorous meme on his Instagram story to congratulate him.

"Ab hoga DANGAL," Suryakumar captioned the post.

Ishan Kishan joins the Indian team with an impressive first-class record. The talented left-handed batsman has scored a total of 2985 runs in 48 matches, which includes six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

In addition to Ishan, the visiting team has also given a debut cap to the promising opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. He will be partnering with captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, while Shubman Gill will take the place of the current player, Cheteshwar Pujara, at No. 3.

Talking about the match, India finished the day at 80 without any loss, trailing the hosts by a mere 70 runs at Stumps. Prior to this, Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) spearheaded the Indian bowling attack, dismissing West Indies for a meager total of 150 runs. With the exception of Alick Athanaze, who scored 47 runs, none of the West Indies batsmen were able to put up a strong resistance. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first.

