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IND vs WI: Shubman Gill scripts history, smashes 2nd ODI double century; joins Rohit Sharma in elite club

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IND vs WI: Shubman Gill scripts history, smashes 2nd ODI double century; joins Rohit Sharma in elite club

Shubman Gill scripted history by smashing his second ODI double century joining Rohit Sharma in an elite club. The India captain produced a stunning batting display to reach the landmark becoming only the second Indian batter to score multiple double centuries in men’s ODI cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill scripts history, smashes 2nd ODI double century; joins Rohit Sharma in elite club
Courtesy: X/@TheKhelIndia
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Shubman Gill made history on Wednesday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati blasting his second double century in One Day Internationals against the West Indies. This puts him in rare company—only Rohit Sharma has managed multiple 200-plus scores in ODIs before him.

Chasing a massive target of 406 after the West Indies piled up 405 runs, Gill charged in from the beginning. He didn’t waste time, hitting his hundred in just 62 balls. That set the tone for a chase that looked impossible at first.

Plenty of legends have crossed 200 in ODIs—Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, Pathum Nissanka, and Glenn Maxwell all come to mind. But until now, only Rohit Sharma had done it more than once. Rohit’s three double hundreds set the standard.

Gill’s feat in Guwahati comes just after his first double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad last year. Now, he stands beside Rohit as the only players to have reached 200 twice in ODIs.

His innings was relentless. After hitting his hundred, he sped up, punishing the spinners and sending the ball to the boundary with ease. With 24 fours and seven sixes, Gill just tore apart the West Indies’ bowling, and once he crossed 200—off 119 balls—India’s chase suddenly looked easy.

This was Gill’s second straight century in the series coming right after he scored 110 at Thiruvananthapuram in the opener. He’s not just piling up runs—he’s showing he can combine classic technique with the swagger and firepower modern cricket demands.

Gill is only 27 and he’s already changing how teams think about top-order batting in limited-overs cricket. As India eyes the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Gill’s monster knock in Guwahati is more than just another big score. It’s a clear signal—he’s one of the most important anchors and big hitters in white-ball cricket today.

Also read| IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma joins 12,000-run ODI club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record in Guwahati

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