IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi; takes him past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in WTC run charts

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill smashed his maiden home Test century in Delhi, powering India’s dominance against West Indies and surpassing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in WTC runs.

Following a dominant victory in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the all-time leading run-scorer in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Maintaining their impressive form, India excelled in the second Test held in Delhi, amassing over 518 runs by the conclusion of their second innings, while losing five wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again shone with a brilliant innings of 175 runs, demonstrating his reliability at the top of the batting order. Adding to India's celebrations, captain Shubman Gill notched his first home Test century, creating a memorable experience for the fans in Delhi. Gill finished with an unbeaten 129 runs before the innings was declared.

Since the WTC's inception in the 2019-20 season, numerous Indian players have made notable impacts in the tournament's record books. Alongside Gill, former Test captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also feature among the top five highest run-scorers in WTC history, highlighting India's supremacy in this format.

India’s top 5 highest run-scorers in WTC history

Shubman Gill (2020-2025)

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has made history by becoming the leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The young opener has accumulated 2,826 runs in 39 matches, boasting an impressive average of 43.47. His highest score of 269 was achieved against England. In the current Delhi Test against the West Indies, Gill reached another milestone by scoring his first home Test century, remaining not out at 129 runs in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant (2019-2025)

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC tournament. Over 38 matches, he has gathered 2,731 runs, reflecting his consistency with the bat. His top individual score of 146 was recorded against England earlier this year, prior to his being sidelined due to a toe injury.

Rohit Sharma (2019-2024)

The former captain of India ranks third on the all-time list with a total of 2,716 runs across 40 Test matches, boasting an average of 41.15. He declared his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, yet remains part of the national team, having been chosen for the forthcoming ODI series during the Australia tour.

Virat Kohli (2019-2024)

A legendary figure in Indian cricket and former captain, Virat Kohli occupies the fourth spot with 2,617 runs from 46 Test matches, averaging 35.36. After Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, Virat also revealed his intention to withdraw from the red-ball format. Nevertheless, he will continue to represent India in limited-overs formats and is scheduled to participate in the ODI series against Australia in November.

Ravindra Jadeja (2019-2025)

Ravindra Jadeja, India’s exceptional all-rounder, completes the top five with 2,505 runs at an outstanding average of 49.94. His batting has been remarkable since the tour of England, demonstrating impressive consistency for Team India. Despite his excellent performances in white-ball cricket, Jadeja has not been included in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

