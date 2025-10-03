Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs WI: Shubman Gill equals Sunil Gavaskar's record, becomes 2nd Indian skipper to achieve unique milestone

On Day 2 of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, the Indian skipper Shubman Gill smashed another half-century in the red-ball format. With this half-century, he etched his name in history books as he became the second Indian captain after Sunil Gavaskar to...

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill equals Sunil Gavaskar's record, becomes 2nd Indian skipper to achieve unique milestone
Shubman Gill scored 50 off 100 balls in Ahmedabad Test
Indian skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in history books after he scored a half-century against the West Indies in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test. With this half-century, he became the second Indian captain ever after Sunil Gavaskar, to hit fifty or more in their debut innings as a skipper on home soil. The right-handed batter took 91 balls to reach his fifty in the 56th over of the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. However, he was dismissed by Roston Chase in the next over when he was attempting a reverse sweep, breaking the 98-run partnership for the 3rd wicket with KL Rahul.

For those unversed, Gavaskar accomplished a similar feat on home soil in 1978, which also came against the West Indies at Wankhede Stadium.

IND vs WI 1st Test

 

The first Test in the 2-match series against West Indies began on Thursday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. On Day 1, Windies were bundled out at 162, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 4-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah's 3-wicket haul. Currently, Team India is in a dominating position against the West Indies as the Shubman Gill-led side is leading by 104 runs in the first innings in  Session 2 of Day 2 with six wickets in hand.

