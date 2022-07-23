IND vs WI: Shubman Gill breaks silence about his run out during 1st ODI

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill breaks silence over his run out during the first ODI

Team India racked up a huge total of 308/7 after being asked to bat in the first ODI against West Indies on Friday, at the Queen's Park Oval. Shubman Gill and captain Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 119-run stand, but Gill was run out shortly after completing his fifty.

The youngster appeared to casually jog over the 22-yards as he was caught short of his crease following a spectacular direct throw from Nicholas Pooran. Speaking during the mid-innings break, Gill admitted that he was indeed disappointed getting run out, but stated that he'd learn from the experience.

Gill, back to playing the 50-over format after more than 16 months, reached his maiden ODI fifty, hitting a sparkling 64 off 53 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes. He was looking threatening but his inning was cut short by an alert Nicholas Pooran who inflicted the damage.

READ| IND vs WI: Team India equal Sri Lanka's unwanted world record under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy

In the 18th over, Gill tapped the ball towards mid-wicket and instantly ran for a quick single. He accelerated at the start of his run but went a little casual in the middle and eventually, fell short of the crease at the non-striker's end by Pooran's fabulous throw.

"It was a good wicket; it was a great experience overall. Obviously disappointed to get run out but it's been a good experience. We are excited to play here in this beautiful stadium," said Gill in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

From 213/1 in 33 overs, India looked good to hit the 370-380 mark. But West Indies fought back in the latter half of the innings, as the going got tough for India.

READ| Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika shares pic of baby-bump, couple to welcome second child

With the spinners getting some grip off the pitch, later on, Gill felt that Chahal, Patel and possibly Hooda will play a big role in defence of 308.

"We are happy with anything over 300. We have to bowl tight lines. It's a good wicket, the ball started to grip and hold a bit after 20-25 overs for the spinners. So they will have a big role to play (in the second innings)."

With inputs from IANS