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IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched as India draw T20I series 2-2

India captain Shreyas Iyer addresses the big question surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's absence from the West Indies T20I series. Find out why the young batter missed out, what Iyer said about team selection and how bowling concerns affected India's 2-2 series result.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched as India draw T20I series 2-2
Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
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Shreyas Iyer confirmed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get his turn but he will just need to be patient. After India’s fifth T20 against West Indies in Bengaluru, Iyer faced questions about why the 15-year-old hadn’t played in any of the five matches. 

The series itself ended in high drama—tied 2-2 after rain washed out the decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They had to squeeze the match into just nine overs per side thanks to the weather but even that didn’t last, as rain won in the end.

Afterwards, Iyer spoke about Sooryavanshi’s situation. “I just keep telling him, you'll get your opportunity. You see, there are two batters who have won the World Cup for you, and they've been consistent with the run scoring as well,” he said. Sooryavanshi last played for India during the Asian Games final against Pakistan, where he made a quick 15 with two big sixes.

Iyer added, “So, if you are consistent with your processes and your mindset is a bit light, don't think too much about getting an opportunity right now. I know what must be going on in his mind, especially after a phenomenal IPL season, but you have to wait sometimes, and we've got two fantastic openers who have been consistent throughout. That's the interaction I basically had with him, right from the Afghanistan series."

After the series draw, Iyer was clear: better bowling in the second and fourth games could have tipped the result India’s way. With Jasprit Bumrah missing, the bowlers struggled to hold back the runs. 

"Well, it could have definitely been different if we had bowled well in the second and the fourth game," Iyer said. “Obviously, batting has been sensational throughout. It's just about that execution, which we were falling short."

Iyer also praised West Indies captain Shai Hope. “Credit where it's due. They batted phenomenally well. Shai Hope had a brilliant performance, the way he was cruising through in the series. It was difficult at times, but kudos to him,” he said.

On the West Indies side, Shai Hope reflected on the tie. "We have not won a series here in 20-plus years. To get this far in the series shows what we've done as a unit. Success does not necessarily have to be series wins; to see the way the guys have been progressing has been commendable."

Hope pointed out how different players stepped up at different times and stressed the importance of keeping confidence even during a lean patch with the bat.

Also read| IND vs WI 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posts cryptic message after sitting out 4 matches says, 'Still Believing'

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