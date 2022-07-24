IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan shows off lightning-quick reflexes to dismiss Shamarh Brooks, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan shows off lightning quick reflexes to dismiss Shamarh Brooks

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been in top shape, even though he may not have played so regularly for the Men in Blue of late. Dhawan has been part of the Indian team in the ODI format, not in the other two formats.

However, the veteran hasn't lost his golden touch as Dhawan showed off the world his light-quick reflexes to dismiss West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks during the second ODI on Sunday.

In the first ODI, Dhawan was dismissed on 97 runs as Brooks dived towards his left and took a flying catch. In the second fixture, the Indian captain got his revenge as he also took a spectacular catch to end Brooks' 35-run inning.

The incident happened in the 22nd over of West Indies's inning. Axar Patel bowled a good length delivery to Brooks who was deceived by the spin, as he ended up giving away a leading edge and Dhawan, stationed at first slip completed the catch.

It was great reflexes from the southpaw, who then celebrated the dismissal in his own unique style.

Watch:

Talking about the match, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 218/3 after 40 overs.

Shai Hope was nearing his century, playing in a milestone 100th ODI of his career, while skipper Nicholas Pooran also scored a fifty to bring back the Caribbean side into the contest.