IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan needs more time for 'wound to heal', likely to miss ODI series

An injury on his knee led to Shikhar Dhawan missing out the T20 series against West Indies. Now not yet fully recovered, the opener is likely to miss the ODI series as well.

Dhawan was initially picked up for both T20Is and ODIs but the southpaw was ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra.

The BCCI release before the start of the T20I series read: “The BCCI Medical Team assessed him to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.”

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, Dhawan needs more time to recover and the selection committee is likely to name a replacement before the first ODI on December 15.

For the T20I, Sanju Samson was called in as a replacement. However, the young wicket-keeper-batsman hasn’t played in the first two T20Is as Rishabh Pant continues to keep wickets.

The report also states that India could continue with Samson as a replacement in ODIs as well. The other players who could be in the squad are Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.