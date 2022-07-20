IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan-led India arrive in Trinidad before ODI series, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India arrive in Trinidad ahead of IND vs WI ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading Team India once again as the Men in Blue touched down in Trinidad on Wednesday ahead of their three-match ODI assignment against the West Indies. The BCCI shared a video of Indian players arriving in their hotel with Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer etc spotted enjoying themselves.

Senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah among others have been rested for the ODI leg of the tour, but they will all be expected to return for the five-match T20I series, except for Kohli, who has been rested for the entire white-ball tour of the Caribbean side.

Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.

READ| 'Hello Paris': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head to France for vacation, actress shares snap

"Trinidad - WE ARE HERE! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND," tweeted BCCI. India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

READ| IND vs WI: West Indies announces squad, recall Jason Holder for ODI series against India

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian team last toured West Indies in 2019. They both had two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. India won the Test series 2-0 and also won ODI and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

With inputs from ANI