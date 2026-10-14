IND vs WI: Shai Hope creates T20I history, smashes record-breaking century to join elite West Indies list

Shai Hope scripted history in the IND vs WI T20I clash with a record-breaking century, joining an elite list of West Indies batters to achieve the milestone in T20I cricket. His explosive innings put the spotlight on his remarkable batting performance and added another memorable chapter.

Shai Hope just tore up the West Indies cricket record books. In the 4th T20I match against India, Hope hammered an unbeaten 102 from just 50 balls and dragged his team to a massive 247/3 in their 20 overs. It was one of those innings you remember — not just because of how hard he hit but because he’s now outpaced legends like Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis snagging his third T20I century (both those guys ended their careers with two in this format).

T20I hundreds for WI

3 - Shai Hope

2 - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis

1 - Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell

Every one of Hope’s T20I hundreds ended at exactly 102 not out. That stat alone feels unreal. He was flying, smashing the ball at a strike rate over 200 and building partnerships with Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and then Sherfane Rutherford who came in swinging and blasted a 49 off just 26 balls. India must’ve felt helpless.

Hope didn’t just set West Indies records, either. By scoring his second century of this series, he joined a tiny group of guys who’ve managed two or more hundreds in a single T20I bilateral series. Next to his name? England’s Phil Salt, India’s Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and Spain’s Mohammad Ihsan.

Multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series

2 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs WI, (Away, 2023)

2 - Sanju Samson (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)

2 - Tilak Varma (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)

2 - Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) vs Croatia (Home, 2025)

2 - Shai Hope (WI) vs IND (Away, 2026)

For India, Hope is quickly becoming a nightmare. He’s smashed four hundreds in just seven white-ball games on this tour. He’s unstoppable, plain and simple. This latest knock in Ranchi, on a ground notorious for high scores, lifted West Indies to a total that’s tough for any team to chase. Cameos from his teammates only added to the misery for India.

Right now, Hope is more than just the backbone of the West Indies batting — he’s setting the tone for a whole new era. His consistency and fire are pushing Caribbean T20 cricket into a level you don’t see every day.

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