IND vs WI: Setback for Team India as Shikhar Dhawan's side fined 20% due to THIS reason

Team India fined for breaching ICC's code of conduct

Team India's nail-biting 3-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI on Friday helped them take a 1-0 lead in the series, but it came at a cost. The Men in Blue have been reprimanded for breaching ICC's code of conduct.

Shikhar Dhawan's side maintained a slow over rate against the West Indies in the first ODI, and they were subsequently, fined 20 per cent.

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC stated in a statement on Sunday.

Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

Dhawan's side were looking for a series win on Sunday as they met West Indies in the second ODI at Trinidad.

Team India needed another victory to register a new world record for most consecutive ODI series wins against a single opponent in bilateral series.

Since the beginning of 2007, Team India have racked up 11 back-to-back victories against the West Indies. Another triumph on July 24, will see the Men in Blue win their 12th series win over the Caribbean side, which will be the most by any team in ODI cricket history.

