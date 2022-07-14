IND vs WI: Sanju Samson trends on Twitter, netizens feel he 'deserved' spot in India's squad

Sanju Samson trends on Twitter after missing out on India's squad for West Indies T20Is

Sanju Samson started trending on Twitter as soon as the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Samson was not included in the squad, and thus netizens were unhappy with the same.

Having been one of the most consistent performers in the T20I format especially, Samson's exclusion really puzzled many fans. The 27-year-old has a stellar IPL 2022 campaign, wherein Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached the final but lost to Gujarat Titans (GT).

More recently, Samson played a sublime 77-run knock against Ireland in the second T20I, scoring his maiden fifty for the Indian team. He was part of the squad for the first T20I against England but wasn't included in the playing XI.

Netizens meanwhile were clearly unhappy with Samson's exclusion whom they felt 'deserved' a place in the squad, especially since the likes of Virat Kohli were rested.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Feel for Sanju Samson. Once again Sanju was dropped from the team India's squad although he was not done anything wrong. He performed as many opportunities as he got. He played one T20I vs Ireland, he scored 77(42). At least Sanju should have been in the squad.

Talking about India's squad, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, while the likes of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav return to the side, pending they can prove their fitness after recovering from injuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin also returns to the T20I set up after a long gap of 8 months.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.