IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma joins 12,000-run ODI club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record in Guwahati

Rohit Sharma has joined the elite 12,000 ODI runs club becoming only the third Indian batter to reach the milestone. The India opener also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fewest innings needed to reach 12,000 ODI runs during the second ODI in Guwahati.

Big moments need big players,and Rohit Sharma showed up just when India needed him. In the second ODI against the West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, everyone was watching as India faced real pressure. Shai Hope’s West Indies team had piled up a massive 405 in the first innings—that’s no small target. But Rohit came out in the second and just tore into their bowling right from the start.

He brought up his fifty in style smashing two consecutive sixes and reaching the milestone in only 32 balls. Right from the first ball, he set the tone for India and Shubman Gill stood solid at the other end, matching his intent. Then, right after his half-century, Rohit crosed another huge milestone—12,000 ODI runs. He started the match 73 runs short and he didn’t mess around,getting there in just 54 balls. So now, he joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as only the third Indian to hit that mark and globally he’s just the seventh to do it in ODIs.

Rohit also made history with the long handle. He hit four sixes on his way to fifty—the fourth wasn’t just any six it was his 200th ODI six on home soil. No other player has managed that, ever. He already owned the record for most sixes in the format and now he’s taken it even further.

There aren’t many names in the 12,000 ODI runs club: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene. That’s it. That’s the list.

India needed both openers to stand up after West Indies posted such a huge score. India had never chased down a target this big; their best is 360 against Australia back in 2013. Even then, Rohit hammered 140 and Kohli got a century.

Tonight in Guwahati, the top three had to make it count and they did right from the start. Shubman Gill hit a half-century in 38 balls. The plan was clear—keep pushing, keep the momentum up, and get as close as possible to that big target. Kohli was next in, set to bat at three. He’s got a big job to do too, especially with India a batter short since Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t played an ODI in a while, and Shreyas Iyer has locked down that spot. All eyes were on the chase, with the crowd expecting something special.

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