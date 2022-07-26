IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant upload same pic with similar captions

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant upload same pic with similar captions

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant were among the players who arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday morning ahead of the India vs West Indies T20I series. The trio, along with other members of the Indian side were rested for the ODI leg but they've arrived in the Caribbean before the five-match T20I series, which begins on July 29th.

However, what intrigued fans was that all of Rohit, Karthik and Pant shared the same pic on social media, along with identical captions on social media.

In the picture, the Indian captain, and the two wicketkeeper batsmen can be seen posing in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago. Rohit and Rishabh shared the picture on their Instagram handle, with similar captions, while DK uploaded it on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Pant had also shared a glimpse of the trio from their flight to the Caribbean with his fans.

The likes of Rohit, Rishabh, Karthik, and other senior players were rested but they've arrived in West Indies and joined their teammates, ahead of the third ODI on Wednesday. In Rohit's absence, Shikhar Dhawan has been leading the Men in Blue.

While youngsters Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna will depart for India after the ODI series finishes, senior players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshal Patel will join the side for the T20Is.

KL Rahul is also expected to join the Men in Blue, after recovering from Covid.

Team India have performed admirably under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy in the ODIs, taking a 2-0 lead ahead of the third and final ODI.