IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma creates history, shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old ODI record at Mullanpur

Rohit Sharma has scripted history during the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to break an elite ODI record. The Indian opener achieved a remarkable milestone, adding another historic chapter to his illustrious career in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma shattered Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old world record with a commanding 92-run innings against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday (October 3). He etched his name in history as the fastest opening batsman to accumulate 10,000 ODI runs, achieving this milestone in the fewest number of innings.

The Indian opener reached this remarkable milestone in just 202 innings, surpassing Tendulkar by 12 innings.

Tendulkar had originally crossed this threshold against Australia in Brisbane back in 2004. Rohit's impressive achievement represents yet another significant ODI milestone reached during this series.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI Runs as an Opener

Rohit Sharma got there in just 202 innings. He hit the milestone against West Indies in Chandigarh on October 3, 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar took a bit longer, reaching 10,000 runs as an opener in 214 innings, facing Australia in Brisbane on January 18, 2004.

Chris Gayle needed 268 innings and did it against New Zealand at Manchester on June 22, 2019.

Sanath Jayasuriya got his 10,000 in 303 innings, with the milestone coming against England at The Oval on June 20, 2006.

Reaching the milestone

Rohit's path to glory was swift and decisive. Requiring just two runs to reach the historic mark, he accomplished it off the third delivery of the match, executing a delicate clip off Jayden Seales for a couple.

That elegant stroke propelled him to 10,000 ODI runs as an opening batsman. The achievement also positioned him as merely the fourth opener in cricket history to reach this exclusive milestone.

The distinguished list includes Tendulkar, West Indies' dynamic batter Chris Gayle, and Sri Lanka's legendary Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit now stands among an elite fraternity of batsmen who have dominated ODI cricket from the opening position.

Most Runs as an ODI opener

Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack — he opened in 340 innings, scored 15,310 runs with a top score of 200 not out. His average sits at 48.29 and he struck at 88.04, racking up 45 hundreds and 75 fifties.

Sanath Jayasuriya opened 383 times and scored 12,740 runs. His best was 189, averaged 34.61 and struck at 92.48, with 28 centuries and 66 fifties.

Chris Gayle, over 274 innings, scored 10,179 runs as an opener. His highest score was 215, with an average of 39.45 and a strike rate of 88.02. He notched up 25 hundreds and 53 fifties.

Rohit Sharma, still going strong, has opened 202 times, piling up 10,045 runs. His record score is 264, and he’s averaging an impressive 54.89 with a strike rate of 96.6. So far, he has 33 hundreds and 49 half-centuries as an opener.

Recent match achievement

Rohit had already scripted another historic moment in the preceding match. He became the third Indian batter, following Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to cross the 12,000-run mark in ODIs.

He reached that impressive figure with a brilliant 75-ball 101. His explosive innings featured 10 boundaries and 6 towering sixes.

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