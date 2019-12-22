IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs scored in a year as opener

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Sunday (December 22) broke the record for the most number of runs scored by an opening batsman in a calendar year in international cricket.

The 32-year-old managed to achieve the feat during India's 3rd and final ODI against West Indies in Cuttack.

Rohit overtook Sri Lanka's legendary Sanath Jayasuriya to became the batsman with most runs in a calendar year across three formats of the game.

Jayasuriya back in 1997 scored 2387 runs and held the record for 22 long years.

On the list, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is still on the third spot, smashing 2355 runs across all formats back in 2008.

Analysing Rohit's 2019, the 'Hitman' - who smashed 5 tons during the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK - scored the majority of his runs in the ODI format.

He also managed to score 396 runs in T20Is and 556 runs in Tests for the 'Men In Blue'.

Before Sunday's match, Sharma was on 2379 runs for the year and needed just 9 runs to equal Jayasuriya’s tally.

Rohit played a critical innings of 63 during India's chase of 316 runs in the final ODI match against the Windies.